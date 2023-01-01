Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in December

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,026,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 2,908,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 750.5 days.

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF remained flat at $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

About Gold Road Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.