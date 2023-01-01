Goldfinch (GFI) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002889 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $115,843.50 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,233,203 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

