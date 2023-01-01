Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Raised by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 423,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $95.78.

