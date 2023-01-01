Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMER traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 361,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.04. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.10.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies, a marketplace that provides players with advanced sorting, searching, and in-game access.

