Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the November 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of GRCL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,555. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -2.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
