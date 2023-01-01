Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the November 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of GRCL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,555. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -2.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.