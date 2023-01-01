Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,137,100 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 14,529,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,692.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

