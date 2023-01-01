Grove (GVR) One Day Volume Tops $2.71 Million

Grove (GVR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. Grove has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grove has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grove token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00462238 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.79 or 0.02948795 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.98 or 0.29578496 BTC.

Grove Profile

Grove’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

