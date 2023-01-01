Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.6 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
Grupo Herdez stock remained flat at 2.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 1.97 and its 200 day moving average is 1.70. Grupo Herdez has a twelve month low of 1.18 and a twelve month high of 2.18.
About Grupo Herdez
