H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and approximately $143,356.99 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

