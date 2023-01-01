Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Haitian International Price Performance

Shares of HAIIF remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Friday. Haitian International has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIIF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haitian International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Haitian International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

Further Reading

