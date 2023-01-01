Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.5 days.

Halma Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.34) to GBX 2,350 ($28.36) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.25) to GBX 2,190 ($26.43) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

