Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 47,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

