Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Harvia Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HRVFF remained flat at 19.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 41.69. Harvia Oyj has a twelve month low of 19.40 and a twelve month high of 19.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Harvia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Harvia Oyj

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. The company provides sauna heaters, sauna rooms, hot tubs, control units, and steam generators; sauna heater spare parts, sauna stones, steam room elements, infrared components, sound and lighting solutions, and water hygiene products; and sauna accessories, such as sauna scents, buckets, and ladles, as well as thermometers and sauna textiles.

