Head-To-Head Comparison: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) vs. FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and FaZe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,537.72%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than FaZe.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million 3.83 -$92.41 million ($2.64) -3.06 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and FaZe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FaZe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of FaZe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -113.17% -9.68% -5.46% FaZe N/A -1,356.89% -80.12%

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment beats FaZe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

