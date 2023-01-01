Head-To-Head Survey: Westlake (NYSE:WLK) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Westlake and Comstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake 3 7 4 0 2.07 Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake currently has a consensus price target of $111.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Westlake’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake is more favorable than Comstock.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Westlake has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.8% of Westlake shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of Westlake shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake 16.62% 28.03% 13.46% Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westlake and Comstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake $11.78 billion 1.11 $2.02 billion $20.51 5.00 Comstock $860,000.00 27.52 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.40

Westlake has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westlake, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westlake beats Comstock on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products. The Housing and Infrastructure Products segment manufactures and sells residential PVC siding; PVC trim and moldings; roofing applications; decorative stone; windows; PVC decking; PVC films for various inflatables, wallcovering, tape, and roofing applications; polymer composite roof tiles; PVC pipe and fittings; PVC compounds; and various consumer and commercial products such as landscape edging; industrial, home and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry joint controls. The company offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses for use in various consumer and industrial markets, including residential construction, flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, healthcare products, water treatment, and coatings, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was formerly known as Westlake Chemical Corporation and changed its name to Westlake Corporation in February 2022. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

