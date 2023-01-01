Hermez Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $274,998.84 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $146.45 million and approximately $274,998.84 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00024105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00038085 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00227266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.06450126 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $293,550.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.