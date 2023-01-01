HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0279 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. HI has a total market cap of $77.37 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00037409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00227588 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02734769 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,038,884.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

