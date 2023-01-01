Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a market cap of $868.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $74.98.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 51.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

See Also

