High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 70,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $152.42.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

