High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 838.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 415,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $107,673,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $428.76 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

