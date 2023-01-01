High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.5% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $151.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

