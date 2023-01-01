High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

BATS ICF opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

