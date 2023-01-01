High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO opened at $203.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

