High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

