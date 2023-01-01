High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 6,585 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,218,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after acquiring an additional 226,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 497,268 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 297,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 111,360 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 69,228 shares during the period.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.