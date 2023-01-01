High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

