High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

