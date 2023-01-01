Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 238,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HNHPF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. 26,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,276. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

