Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Horizonte Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Horizonte Minerals stock remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Friday. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Horizonte Minerals
Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.
