Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $547,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.76. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

