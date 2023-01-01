Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.90.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
