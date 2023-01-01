Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 118,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.44.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

