Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Up 16.5% in December

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,270,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 29,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.05. 4,587,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

