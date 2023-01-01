Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBANM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,992. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.