HUSD Market Cap Tops $31.81 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $31.81 million and approximately $7,237.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HUSD Profile

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

