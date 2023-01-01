Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Up 43.7% in December

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HSQVY stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 16,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,102. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

