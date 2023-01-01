Hxro 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,225.16 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Hxro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $23.48 million and $2,225.16 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

