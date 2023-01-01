Hxro (HXRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $23.26 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Hxro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $23.26 million and approximately $15,264.46 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

