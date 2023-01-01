Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) CFO Sells $111,383.00 in Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) CFO Laura G. Eichorn sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $111,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,990.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.90. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 305.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Imago BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

See Also

