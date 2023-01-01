Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) CFO Sells $111,383.00 in Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) CFO Laura G. Eichorn sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $111,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,990.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Imago BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.90. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03.
Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
