IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the November 30th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IN8bio Stock Performance

IN8bio stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 200,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,825. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $56.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.47.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

Separately, B. Riley cut IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IN8bio by 53.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,833 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $30,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in IN8bio by 95.2% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 246,632 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

