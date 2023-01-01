Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $52.25 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

