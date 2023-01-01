InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,100 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the November 30th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS IPOOF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.24. 82,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.94. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 54.69% and a return on equity of 53.39%.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

