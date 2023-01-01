Insider Buying: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Acquires $382,140.00 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.48 per share, with a total value of $382,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $127.05. The stock has a market cap of $460.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRMT. StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

