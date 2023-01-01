Insider Buying: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Director Purchases C$17,800.00 in Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) Director Thomas David Ullrich purchased 890,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$17,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,800.

Aston Bay Stock Performance

Shares of Aston Bay stock opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims and 6 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States; and the Mountain Zinc-Copper project, which covers an area of 1,982 acres located in central Virginia, the United States.

