Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $75,640.90 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ayanna Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70.
Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %
ADSK stock opened at $186.87 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $284.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
