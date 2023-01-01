Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $75,640.90 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ayanna Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %

ADSK stock opened at $186.87 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $284.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

