Insider Selling: Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Senior Officer Sells 13,392 Shares of Stock

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total transaction of C$307,608.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.00 and a 12 month high of C$40.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
