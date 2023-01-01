International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,500 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 604,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 610,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,112. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.58.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. International Money Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The business had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $559,311.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Money Express by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

