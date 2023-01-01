Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $591,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

DWAS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.76. 28,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,873. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

