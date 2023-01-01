Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,940,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 12,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Invesco by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

