Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Up 14.9% in December

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IUS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $36.52. 72,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,890. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.