Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Up 14.9% in December

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $36.52. 72,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,890. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,449,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 3,805.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30,444 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 161.7% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.